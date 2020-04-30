Log in
Polyus Finance : publishes its 2019 Annual Review

04/30/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results
Polyus publishes its 2019 Annual Review

30.04.2020 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release 30 April 2020

PJSC Polyus

Polyus publishes its 2019 Annual Review

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) (the "Company") has published its Annual Review for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The document is available in the "Results and reports" section of the Company's official website:

http://polyus.com/en/investors/results-and-reports/

 

Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top five gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2019 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).


Enquiries

Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director
Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department
+7 (495) 641 33 77
drozdovvi@polyus.com


Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus Group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus Company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


30.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Polyus Finance Plc
16 Berkeley Street
W1J 8DZ London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 907 4050
E-mail: sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
Internet: http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
ISIN: XS1533922933
WKN: A19CYF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 1034675

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1034675  30.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1034675&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
