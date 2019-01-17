Polyverse Donates “Moving Target Defense” Cybersecurity Technology to Open Source Projects

Expands Commitment to Support Innovation in Open Source Community with Free Solution to Thwart Cyberattacks

Polyverse Corporation, the leading cybersecurity company using Moving Target Defense (MTD) technologies to protect government and enterprise organizations from cyberattacks, has announced that it will provide free subscriptions to its polymorphic version of Linux to open source projects.

“Giving back to the open source community is a top priority for Polyverse, and this donation is one way we are showing our support for the enthusiastic community of open source developers, innovators, and advocates,” said Polyverse Founder and CEO Alexander Gounares. “Because our technology is rooted in the open innovation of the Linux ecosystem, we are pleased to give open source developers a robust, effective way to protect their work from devastating cyberattacks.”

The flagship launch open source project is netdata, a revolutionary approach to system monitoring that provides unprecedented scalability and data insights. Netdata monitors unlimited metrics with one second granularity, and is used across millions of servers.

“Polyverse’s radical technology is rewriting the cybersecurity playbook,” said Costa Tsaousis, Founder of netdata Inc. “Polyverse’s polymorphic version of Linux makes large-scale remote exploits all but impossible, and I’m grateful that the Polyverse team is giving the open source community free access to this innovative technology.”

In November 2018, Polyverse announced that it had joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) to support safe open source software (OSS), coming together with Microsoft, Red Hat, IBM, and thousands of other companies in support of patent non-aggression in Linux technology.

In addition to its polymorphic Linux technology, which stops memory-based attacks such as Spectre, SambaCry and Heartbleed, Polyverse R&D has developed polyscripting, a security solution that thwarts code injection attacks on the three major open source web applications used by millions of people every day - WordPress, MediaWiki and Drupal. Polyscripting is a free, open source tool that applies the company’s revolutionary MTD technology and strategy directly to programming language.

PHP Polyscripting: https://github.com/polyverse/polyscripted-php

