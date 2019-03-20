Polyverse Partners with VidaNyx to Maximize Social Impact of Cybersecurity Technology

Polyverse Corporation, the leading cybersecurity company using Moving
Target Defense (MTD) technologies to defend government and enterprise
organizations from cyberattacks, today announced that it has partnered
with VidaNyx to help Child Advocacy Centers protect sensitive
information in legal cases involving victims of child abuse, sexual
assault, and neglect.
When authorities suspect that a child has been abused, the child is
brought to a Child Advocacy Center, where trained professionals
interview the child safely and compassionately. Videotapes of these
interviews are then used as evidence by law enforcement and the judicial
system. Traditionally, the process for managing, controlling access,
transcribing and storing video interviews has been entirely manual,
presenting numerous challenges in storage, organization, and security,
including unauthorized access.
Using cloud-based technology and 13 layers of security, VidaNyx
processes, manages, and stores child forensic interviews, providing a
comprehensive and secure management solution for Child Advocacy Centers.
Polyverse provides the newest layer of security for VidaNyx’s platform:
its Moving Target Defense technology, validated by the US Department of
Defense, scrambles the operating system and randomizes the memory
layout, creating a constantly changing attack surface that is
extraordinarily difficult to infiltrate.
By harnessing the power of the cloud and a security platform supported
by Polyverse’s technology, VidaNyx and Polyverse are creating a
resilient cybersecurity solution for the child advocacy community that
enables video evidence to be securely managed with a complete chain of
custody to show who accessed it, when and where.
Alex Gounares, Polyverse Founder and CEO, said, “VidaNyx is addressing
an important unmet need in the child advocacy community, and we are
proud to partner with Luis and his team. At Polyverse, we are committed
to solving the cybersecurity crisis, and one way we are doing that is by
giving social impact organizations access to the same trusted
cybersecurity solutions that global enterprises, the Department of
Defense and governments have. While the child advocacy community has
been the first social enterprise to benefit from this technology, we
believe this model can be applied to many other social enterprises that
are in need of better, stronger, security measures, and we look forward
to building on our partnership to bring a new level of cyber-protection
to communities and organizations around the world.”
Luis Salazar, Co-Founder, and CEO of VidaNyx, said, “When creating
Public Interest Technology, we should be able to use the same
state-of-the-art technology available for the private sector and
military operations. Adding Polyverse to our cloud-based video
management system as a 13th layer of security is a game
changer for our platform. The additional protection that this advanced
technology offers gives our users peace of mind that their sensitive
information will not fall into the wrong hands. We appreciate
Polyverse’s commitment to protecting some of the most vulnerable members
of society.”
About Polyverse:
Polyverse Corporation is a cybersecurity company using its revolutionary Moving
Target Defense technology to defend global enterprises and
governments against the most devastating zero-day cyberattacks. Its
technology has been validated by the U.S. Department of Defense to
mitigate against zero-day memory exploits. Polyverse’s turnkey solution
installs in minutes and works with existing systems without changing
performance or IT processes. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by
founder and CEO Alex Gounares. Visit our website,
read our blog and
follow us on Twitter @polyverse_io.
About VidaNyx:
VidaNyx LLC is a sustainable social enterprise that delivers a
cloud-based video management solution (SaaS) for child advocacy centers.
It uses state-of-the-art technology to process, manage, and store child
forensic interviews, using 13 layers of security to protect against
unauthorized access. Incubated at Giving Tech Labs, VidaNyx was founded
in 2018 and is led by co-founders Shelly Cano Kurtz and Luis Salazar.
For more information on VidaNyx, visit www.vidanyx.com
and follow us @VidaNyx on LinkedIn.
