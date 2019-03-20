Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polyverse Partners with VidaNyx to Maximize Social Impact of Cybersecurity Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

World-Class Cybersecurity Solution Helps Child Advocacy Centers Protect Sensitive Video Evidence from Unauthorized Access

Polyverse Corporation, the leading cybersecurity company using Moving Target Defense (MTD) technologies to defend government and enterprise organizations from cyberattacks, today announced that it has partnered with VidaNyx to help Child Advocacy Centers protect sensitive information in legal cases involving victims of child abuse, sexual assault, and neglect.

When authorities suspect that a child has been abused, the child is brought to a Child Advocacy Center, where trained professionals interview the child safely and compassionately. Videotapes of these interviews are then used as evidence by law enforcement and the judicial system. Traditionally, the process for managing, controlling access, transcribing and storing video interviews has been entirely manual, presenting numerous challenges in storage, organization, and security, including unauthorized access.

Using cloud-based technology and 13 layers of security, VidaNyx processes, manages, and stores child forensic interviews, providing a comprehensive and secure management solution for Child Advocacy Centers. Polyverse provides the newest layer of security for VidaNyx’s platform: its Moving Target Defense technology, validated by the US Department of Defense, scrambles the operating system and randomizes the memory layout, creating a constantly changing attack surface that is extraordinarily difficult to infiltrate.

By harnessing the power of the cloud and a security platform supported by Polyverse’s technology, VidaNyx and Polyverse are creating a resilient cybersecurity solution for the child advocacy community that enables video evidence to be securely managed with a complete chain of custody to show who accessed it, when and where.

Alex Gounares, Polyverse Founder and CEO, said, “VidaNyx is addressing an important unmet need in the child advocacy community, and we are proud to partner with Luis and his team. At Polyverse, we are committed to solving the cybersecurity crisis, and one way we are doing that is by giving social impact organizations access to the same trusted cybersecurity solutions that global enterprises, the Department of Defense and governments have. While the child advocacy community has been the first social enterprise to benefit from this technology, we believe this model can be applied to many other social enterprises that are in need of better, stronger, security measures, and we look forward to building on our partnership to bring a new level of cyber-protection to communities and organizations around the world.”

Luis Salazar, Co-Founder, and CEO of VidaNyx, said, “When creating Public Interest Technology, we should be able to use the same state-of-the-art technology available for the private sector and military operations. Adding Polyverse to our cloud-based video management system as a 13th layer of security is a game changer for our platform. The additional protection that this advanced technology offers gives our users peace of mind that their sensitive information will not fall into the wrong hands. We appreciate Polyverse’s commitment to protecting some of the most vulnerable members of society.”

About Polyverse:

Polyverse Corporation is a cybersecurity company using its revolutionary Moving Target Defense technology to defend global enterprises and governments against the most devastating zero-day cyberattacks. Its technology has been validated by the U.S. Department of Defense to mitigate against zero-day memory exploits. Polyverse’s turnkey solution installs in minutes and works with existing systems without changing performance or IT processes. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by founder and CEO Alex Gounares. Visit our website, read our blog and follow us on Twitter @polyverse_io.

About VidaNyx:

VidaNyx LLC is a sustainable social enterprise that delivers a cloud-based video management solution (SaaS) for child advocacy centers. It uses state-of-the-art technology to process, manage, and store child forensic interviews, using 13 layers of security to protect against unauthorized access. Incubated at Giving Tech Labs, VidaNyx was founded in 2018 and is led by co-founders Shelly Cano Kurtz and Luis Salazar. For more information on VidaNyx, visit www.vidanyx.com and follow us @VidaNyx on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pXiaomi vows to stick to 'strategic transformation'
AQ
12:47pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Investment Trusts - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:47pTongcheng-Elong seeing itself an 'intelligent travel assistant'
AQ
12:46pTRANSGENE : A Positive 2018, Moving Ahead with a Strong Portfolio
BU
12:46pAIR LIQUIDE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2019: publication of the Notice of meeting
BU
12:46pThe LPGA's 70-Year Journey To Drive On
PR
12:46pMAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
12:46pCLASQUIN : a Year of Achievements
BU
12:45pMARKETS WE SERVE : Public Safety
PU
12:45pPERSONAL ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.