Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against AT&T, Inc. and Certain Officers – T

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AT&T, Inc. (“AT&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: T) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-02892, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants (a) acquired AT&T common stock pursuant or traceable to the SEC Form S-4 registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner (the “Acquisition”); and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired AT&T securities between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff asserts claims against AT&T and certain of AT&T’s officers and directors (collectively, “Defendants”) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



AT&T is a telecommunications and media company, incorporated under the laws of Delaware, with principal executive offices located at 208 S. Akard St., Dallas, Texas, 75202.



In June 2018, in connection with the Acquisition, AT&T issued approximately 1.185 billion new shares of AT&T common stock directly to former shareholders of Time Warner common stock as follows: each former share of Time Warner common stock issued and outstanding immediately before the Acquisition was converted into the right to receive 1.437 shares of newly issued AT&T common stock. In addition to newly issued AT&T common stock, former shareholders of Time Warner common stock also received $53.75 per share in cash. Each of these new shares of AT&T common stock was issued pursuant to the Registration Statement.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T’s Registration Statement touted false and misleading financial results, trends, and metrics and omitted material facts rendering those financial results, trends, and metrics materially misleading. Principally, the Registration Statement touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber “Net Additions.”; (ii) The Registration Statement also purported to warn of numerous risks that “if” occurring “may” or “could” adversely affect the Company while failing to disclose that these “risks” had already materialized at the time of the Acquisition; (III) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service. As a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all. Thus, by the time of the Acquisition, AT&T’s reported “Net Additions” growth trend was already reversing into a severe “Net Loss”; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 24, 2018, Defendants announced AT&T’s 3Q2018 results (the first full quarter post-Acquisition) and revealed, inter alia, a dramatic reversal of its reported total subscriber “Net Additions” trends. Traditional DirecTV satellite subscriber losses jumped over 25% from 286,000 to 359,000 quarterly. Meanwhile, DirecTV Now subscribers plummeted over 85% from 342,000 down to 49,000 quarterly. These dramatically diminished DirecTV Now subscriber gains were nowhere close to offsetting the dramatically increased traditional satellite subscriber losses. As a result, Defendant AT&T’s 80,000 total video subscriber “Net Video Additions” had reversed into a 297,000 total subscriber “Net Loss.”

On these revelations, AT&T’s stock price fell $3.93 per share, or nearly 12%, from a close of $33.02 per share on October 23, 2018, to a close of $29.09 per share on October 26, 2018, on unusually high trading volume.

