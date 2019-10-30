Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cadence Bancorporation and Certain Officers – CADE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cadence Bancorporation (“Cadence” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CADE) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and indexed under 19-cv-04269, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Cadence securities between July 23, 2018 and July 22, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Cadence within the class period, you have until November 15, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Cadence is a financial holding company that focuses on middle-market commercial lending, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services, and purportedly provides banking services to businesses, high net worth individuals, and business owners.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (ii) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (iii) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (iv) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that “higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million” negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.75 per share, or over 19%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

﻿CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25pORBCOMM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:24pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:24pTUTOR PERINI : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02:24pGraduate Hotels Releases TrueTour™ by Visiting Media Across Full Portfolio of Hotels
GL
02:23pOil execs plead guilty in bribery scheme - U.S. Justice Dept
RE
02:23pHBO MAX : What We Know and Don't Know
DJ
02:22pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02:17pISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates
RE
02:17pAVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
02:17pDYNATRACE : Automation is a must-have for monitoring complex environments
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50 billion tie-up
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group