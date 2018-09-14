Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cronos Group Inc. and Certain Officers – CRON

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and index under 18-cv-08406, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Cronos securities between August 21, 2018 and August 30, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



Cronos is a cannabis company. It is incorporated under the laws of Ontario, Canada with its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.

On August 21, 2018, Cronos issued a press release entitled “Cronos Group Inc. Announces Provincial Supply Agreements.” Therein, the Company, in relevant part, advised investors that Cronos had entered into distribution agreements with several Canadian provinces.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the size of Cronos’s distribution agreements with Canadian provinces announced on August 21, 2018 was relatively small; and (ii) as a result, Cronos’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published an article entitled “Cronos: The Dark Side of the Cannabis Space,” alleging, among other things, that Cronos has been “deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player” and that this was because “the agreements are so small that they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock.”

On this news, Cronos’s stock price fell $3.62 per share, or over 28%, to close at $9.12 per share on August 30, 2018, on usually heavy trading volume.

