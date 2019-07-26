Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Mallinckrodt plc and Certain Officers – MNK

07/26/2019 | 11:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  MNK) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-7030, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Mallinckrodt securities between February 28, 2018 and July 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Mallinckrodt securities during the class period, you have until, September 24, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Mallinckrodt was founded in 1867 and is based in the United Kingdom.  The Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.  It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.  The Company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies.

Among other products, Mallinckrodt’s portfolio includes H.P. Acthar Gel (“Acthar”), an injectable drug for various indications, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others.  During the Class Period, Acthar was in a Phase 2B study designed to assess its efficacy and safety as an investigational treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”).             

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (ii) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 16, 2019, post-market, Mallinckrodt announced that the Company was permanently discontinuing the PENNANT Trial, assessing Acthar’s safety and efficacy as an ALS treatment.  Mallinckrodt stated that it decided “to halt the trial after careful consideration of a recent recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board” (“DSMB”), which “was based on the specific concern for pneumonia, which occurred at a higher rate in the ALS patients receiving Acthar Gel compared to those on placebo” and that “the board also mentioned other adverse events specific to this patient population.”

On this news, Mallinckrodt’s stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $7.56 per share on July 17, 2019.           

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
