NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (“U.S. Xpress” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USX) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, Chattanooga, and indexed under 19-cv-00098, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of U.S. Xpress pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering completed in June 2018 (the “IPO”) seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violation under §§ 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Xpress’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: that a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress’s dedicated division; that: (i) certain account shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected; and that, as a result (ii) utilization and driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected; and that, as a result (iii) U.S. Xpress’s dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and that, as a result (iv) U.S. Xpress’s over-the-road (sometimes referred to as “OTR”) division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; that: (i) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and that, as a result (ii) U.S. Xpress’s insurance claim expense was understated; and that U.S. Xpress’s cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company’s internal expectations.

As a result of the foregoing, the statements contained in the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated at all relevant times.

On November 1, 2018, U.S. Xpress issued a press release, also attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed with the SEC, announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2018. Therein, as well as during a conference call to discuss the results, U.S. Xpress disclosed how unusual shipping patterns were impacting its segments and how market challenges for drivers resulted in a year-to-year tractor count decrease. The Company and its executives also disclosed higher driver wages and independent contractor costs, lower than expected recruitment levels, and a higher insurance expense.

On this news, the price of U.S. Xpress’s common stock declined from a close of $10.14 per share on November 1, 2018, to a close of $7.10 per share on November 2, 2018, a drop of approximately 29.98%.

At the date of the filing of this action, less than a year after the IPO, U.S. Xpress’s common stock trades at approximately $6.60 per share, a decline of roughly $9.40 per share, or nearly 59%, from the $16.00 IPO public price.

