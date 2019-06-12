Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of A. O. Smith Corporation - AOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of A.O. Smith Corporation (“A.O. Smith” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AOS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether A. O. Smith Corporation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On May 16, 2019, J Capital published a report addressing AOS, asserting that AOS “has handed its China business over to a Chinese company without disclosing this to investors.”  J Capital further alleged that AOS “[f]ailed to disclose the sharp decline under way in China, where sales will fall 16-21% this year”, “[o]ver-reported sales and under-reported inventory since at least 2015”, and “has major governance problems both inside and outside China.”  Following publication of the J Capital report, AOS’s stock price fell $4.34, or 9.02%, to $43.75 during intraday trading on May 16, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:55pOANDO : minority shareholders query SEC over suspension of AGM
AQ
07:49pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Lyft float changes for California drivers
AQ
07:49pCARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
PU
07:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eros International plc - EROS
PR
07:46pTHC GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX : THC) Granted Cannabis Manufacture Licence
AQ
07:45pQATAR'S BANKING SECTOR EMBRACING DIGITAL AGENDA : Kpmg
AQ
07:45pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat introduces 5G network at Abu Dhabi's MTB
AQ
07:45pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB announces to implement stock split today
AQ
07:45pAHLI BANK : Ahlibank names Mozoon as new reward partner
AQ
07:44pSTOCKLAND : 2019 Investor Day Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : raises full-year forecast, beats quarterly estimates
2AIRBUS SE : CFM wins blockbuster jet engine order from IndiGo - sources
3CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
5CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (A : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.12.19 - Compe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About