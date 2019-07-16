Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of A. O. Smith Corporation - AOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of A.O. Smith Corporation (“A.O. Smith” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AOS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether A. O. Smith Corporation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 16, 2019, J Capital published a report addressing AOS, asserting that AOS “has handed its China business over to a Chinese company without disclosing this to investors.”  J Capital further alleged that AOS “[f]ailed to disclose the sharp decline under way in China, where sales will fall 16-21% this year”, “[o]ver-reported sales and under-reported inventory since at least 2015”, and “has major governance problems both inside and outside China.”  Following publication of the J Capital report, AOS’s stock price fell $4.34, or 9.02%, to $43.75 during intraday trading on May 16, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:00pHuazhu Group Limited Announces Its Preliminary Results for Hotel Operation in the Second Quarter of 2019
GL
08:58pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Hecla Mining Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HL
PR
08:54pBHP iron ore output rebounds in fourth quarter, set for modest growth in 2019/20
RE
08:54pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Livent Corporation - LTHM
PR
08:54pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RICK
PR
08:52pCHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS : (1566.HK) Announces 18/19 Annual Results
AQ
08:48pOil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows
RE
08:45pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 16 July 2019
PU
08:45pSingapore June Non-Oil Exports Tumble More Than Expected; Down 17.3% On-Year
DJ
08:41pFACEBOOK : may soon open debut WhatsApp payment service in India
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin tumbles as U.S. senators grill Facebook on crypto plans
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : United tops profit estimates as MAX woes prompt higher fares in robust trave..
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Second Quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About