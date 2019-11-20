Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AZZ, Inc. - AZZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 04:36pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AZZ, Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether AZZ and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 17, 2019, post-market, AZZ disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations after adopting a new revenue recognition standard.  Then, on May 20, 2019, AZZ announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.  On this news, AZZ’s stock price fell $1.21 per share, or 2.66%, to close at $43.35 per share on May 20, 2019. 

Finally, on October 8, 2019, AZZ delayed its second quarter 202 financial results “to allow the Company additional time to complete the review of the Form 10-Q for its fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended August 31, 2019.”  On this news, AZZ’s stock price fell $5.89 per share, or 13.69%, to close at $37.12 per share on October 8, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pB2DIGITAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:07pSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Investor Presentation - 121 Mining Investment Conference
AQ
05:07pUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : to Acquire FruitSmart, a Premier Fruit and Vegetable Processor and Supplier
PR
05:07pTech Down As Hopes For China Deal Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06pCANADIAN MINER TECK HIRES BARCLAYS TO SELL PERU MINE STAKE : sources
RE
05:06pRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pCENTRAL STATES WATER RESOURCES : Acquires Several Kentucky Wastewater Systems
BU
05:05pFormer CEO of Brazilian Petrochemical Giant Braskem Is Arrested
DJ
05:03pLA Z BOY INCORPORATED : Z-BOY INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:03pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group