Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV).



The investigation concerns whether AbbVie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 18, 2018, media outlets reported that California's insurance regulator had sued AbbVie, alleging that the Company provided unlawful kickbacks to healthcare providers in order to induce them to prescribe AbbVie’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

Following this news, AbbVie’s stock price fell $2.76, or 2.89%, to close at $92.61 on September 18, 2018.

