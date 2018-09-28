Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV

09/28/2018 | 09:54pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABBV).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether AbbVie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 18, 2018, media outlets reported that California's insurance regulator had sued AbbVie, alleging that the Company provided unlawful kickbacks to healthcare providers in order to induce them to prescribe AbbVie’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.  

Following this news, AbbVie’s stock price fell $2.76, or 2.89%, to close at $92.61 on September 18, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
