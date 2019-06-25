Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Acer Therapeutics Inc. - ACER

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (“Acer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Acer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 25, 2019, Acer disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its marketing application for EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (“vEDS”). Acer advised investors that “[t]he CRL states that it will be necessary to conduct an adequate and well-controlled trial to determine whether celiprolol reduces the risk of clinical events in patients with vEDS” and that “Acer plans to request a meeting to discuss the FDA’s response.” On this news, Acer’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 25, 2019.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980