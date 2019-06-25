Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Acer Therapeutics Inc. - ACER

06/25/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (“Acer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACER).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Acer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 25, 2019, Acer disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its marketing application for EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (“vEDS”).  Acer advised investors that “[t]he CRL states that it will be necessary to conduct an adequate and well-controlled trial to determine whether celiprolol reduces the risk of clinical events in patients with vEDS” and that “Acer plans to request a meeting to discuss the FDA’s response.”  On this news, Acer’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 25, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
