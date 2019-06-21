Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. - ACRS

06/21/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Aclaris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) asserted that an Aclaris advertisement for its Eskata hydrogen peroxide topical solution “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy.  Specifically, the FDA stated that “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.” 

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell sharply on June 21, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
