Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. - ACRS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Aclaris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) asserted that an Aclaris advertisement for its Eskata hydrogen peroxide topical solution “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy.  Specifically, the FDA stated that “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.” 

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell sharply on June 21, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pHALLIBURTON : profit exceeds analysts estimates as costs cut; shares rise
RE
05:50pINDUSTRIAS BACHOCO DE CV : Form 6-k
PU
05:50pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of August 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pivotal Software, Inc. – PVTL
GL
05:50pWHIRLPOOL : Raises Profit Forecast While Controlling Costs
DJ
05:47pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – RLGY
GL
05:46pTHE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : Reports a 128.5% Increase in Net Income Available to Common Shareholders for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2019; Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:46pWASHINGTON FEDERAL : Bank Announces a 5% Increase in Cash Dividend
BU
05:45pMOSAIC : India Receives Bhamashah Award for Third Consecutive Year
PU
05:45pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important August 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc. – CLDR
GL
05:45pIntrepid Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
3Oil prices strengthen more than 1% on Iran risk
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5WTI : New Chinese Tech Exchange a Bright Spot as Global Stocks Slip

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group