Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Adient plc - ADNT

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adient plc ("Adient" or the "Company") (NYSE: ADNT).



The investigation concerns whether Adient and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 17, 2018, during an investor conference, Adient disclosed that its “near-term results are being significantly impacted by” the Company’s capital-intensive metals business (the “SS&M business”). On this news, Adient’s stock price fell $8.03 per share, or 9.8%, to close at $74.15 per share on January 18, 2018.

On January 29, 2018, during an earnings call, Adient announced disappointing financial results for Adient’s first fiscal quarter of 2018, again citing issues with the Company’s SS&M business. On this news, Adient’s stock price fell $5.53 per share, or 7.6%, to close at $66.77 per share on January 29, 2018.

On May 3, 2018, Adient announced that the Company had recorded a $299 million impairment charge related to its SS&M business and admitted that certain previously announced operational goals were “no longer going to be achievable”. On this news, Adient’s stock price fell $6.14 per share, or roughly 10%, to close at $55.84 per share on May 3, 2018.

Then, on June 11, 2018, Adient announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Bruce McDonald, and sharply lowered the Company’s earnings guidance. On this news, Adient’s stock price fell $8.88 per share, or 15.6%, to close at $48.10 per share on June 11, 2018.

