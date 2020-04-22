Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Align Technology, Inc. (“Align” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Align and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 24, 2019, after the market closed, Align issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, which reported significantly declining sales volumes for the Company’s Invisalign products and drastically reduced growth projections for the third quarter and full year of 2019. Joseph M. Hogan, Align’s Chief Executive Officer, acknowledged that these problems were “primarily due to softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment.”

On this news, Align’s stock price fell $74.26 per share, or 26.99%, to close at $200.90 per share on July 25, 2019.

