Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited - AOSL

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AOSL).



The investigation concerns whether AOS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 5, 2020, post-market, AOS issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. In its press release, the Company also disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice “recently commenced an investigation into the Company’s compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’)” and that “[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei . . . . Accordingly, we expect the financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.”

On this news, AOS’s stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 12%, to close at $10.85 per share on February 6, 2020.

