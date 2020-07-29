Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of American Electric Power Company Inc. - AEP

07/29/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Electric Power Company Inc. (“American Electric” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEP).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether American Electric and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 21, 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in connection with an alleged illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder’s championing of Ohio’s House Bill 6 (“HB6”), a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants.  On July 25, 2020, the Columbus Dispatch reported that AEP, a beneficiary of HB6, made significant financial contributions to politicians and organizations that supported HB6’s passage.  On this news, AEP’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 27, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


