Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Americas Silver Corporation – USAS

09/11/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Americas Silver Corporation (“Americas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USAS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Americas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 12, 2019, Americas Silver reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  Specifically, Americas Silver disclosed that its revenue was negatively impacted by 15% lower realized metal prices and that its revenue declined 13.3% year-over-year to $15 million and reported a net loss of $8 million. Additionally, the Company reported an approximately 45% increase in treatment and refining charges, along with a reduction in its Galena production, and non-recurring items related to Pershing Gold acquisition which impacted revenues further.

On this news, Americas Silver’s stock price fell, $0.40 per share, or approximately 11%, to close at $3.26 per share on August 13, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
