Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMPE

08/29/2018 | 11:27pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ampio” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPE).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Ampio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 7, 2018, post-market, Ampio announced receipt of a letter from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”), which advised the Company that the FDA “does not consider the AP-003-C trial [of Ampio’s product candidate Ampion] to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial” and that “[t]he FDA recommended that we perform an additional randomized trial with a concurrent control group and . . . request a Special Protocol Assessment to obtain FDA concurrence of the trial design before beginning the study.” 

On this news, Ampio’s share price fell $2.25 per share, or 78.71%, to close at $0.61 on August 8, 2018.  The following day, Ampio’s stock price fell an additional $0.13, or 7.53%, to close at $0.48 on August 9, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
