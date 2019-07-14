Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - BUD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“Anheuser-Busch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BUD).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Anheuser-Busch and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 25, 2018, Anheuser-Busch announced its financial results for the quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018, and disclosed to investors that it had slashed its dividend by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward our optimal capital structure of around a 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio.”  That same day, Anheuser-Busch held a conference call with analysts and investors wherein Felipe Dutra, the Company’s Chief Financial and Solutions Officer, noted that “in light of recent currency volatility, we are rebasing our dividend payout to accelerate deleveraging towards our optimal capital structure of around 2x[.]” 

On this news, Anheuser-Busch’s American Depositary Share price fell approximately $7.71 per share, or 9.37%, to close at $74.54 per share on October 25, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aENTERGY : Hurricane Barry Update
PU
10:30aAmerican Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations for fourth time
RE
10:15aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo's Saeed Chatbot Gets Smarter with New Updates
PU
10:15aAMERICAN AIRLINES : An Update on the Boeing 737 MAX
PU
10:15aBOEING : 737 MAX Grounding Could Stretch Into 2020
DJ
10:05aDELTA AIR LINES : resumes normal operations as Tropical Storm Barry weakens (Article)
PU
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RICK
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intersect ENT, Inc. - XENT
GL
10:01aRAYSEARCH LABORATORIES PUBL : and Vision RT announce strategic partnership
AQ
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fred's. Inc. - FRED
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP : Lufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta Effect' on passenger numbers
2CAMECO CORP : Cameco Pleased with Section 232 Decision on U.S. Uranium Imports
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations for fourth time
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : plans to open new warehouse, create 2,800 jobs in Germany
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX Grounding Could Stretch Into 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About