Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Apyx Medical Corporation - APYX

03/24/2020 | 12:14am EDT

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Apyx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 16, 2020, Apyx announced that its financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019 could no longer be relied upon and would need to be restated.  

On this news, Apyx’s stock price fell $0.23 per share, or 5.01%, to close at $4.36 per share on March 17, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
