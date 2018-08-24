Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. - ATASY

08/24/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Atlantia S.p.A. (“Atlantia” or the “Company”) (OTC MKTS: ATASY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Atlantia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 14, 2018, a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia’s subsidiary Autostrade per L’Italia (“Autostrade”) collapsed, killing 43 people.  On August 16, 2018, media outlets reported that the Italian government had opened an investigation into Autostrade.  Italy’s Deputy Transport Minister stated that the government was considering revoking Autostrade’s operating concession and imposing a fine of upwards of €150 million on Autostrade.  On this news, Atlantia’s American depositary receipt price fell $1.66, or 13.7%, to close at $10.45 on August 16, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
