Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atreca, Inc. - BCEL

03/12/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atreca, Inc. (“Atreca” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCEL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Atreca and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around June 19, 2019, Atreca conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 7,350,000 shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share.  Then, on March 11, 2020, Atreca issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.  Among other results, Atreca reported fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.72, falling $0.03 short of consensus estimates.  On this news, Atreca’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
