Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Becton, Dickinson and Company - BDX

03/13/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Becton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Becton and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, announcing that the Company expected revenue to increase by only 1.5% to 2.5%, “to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.”  According to Becton, the software remediation plan for the Company’s Alaris system “will require additional regulatory filings,” and existing customers would have “access to the Alaris System under medical necessity.”  Becton further disclosed that it had recorded a $59 million charge in connection with a voluntary recall of certain Alaris pumps. 

On this news, Becton’s stock price fell $33.74 per share, or 11.8%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
