Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Black Knight, Inc. - BKI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 05:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Black Knight, Inc. (“Black Night” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKI).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Black Knight and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 6, 2019, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (“PennyMac”), a customer of Black Knight’s mortgage software products since 2008, announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Black Knight in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, “alleging that Black Knight . . . uses its market-dominating LoanSphere® MSP mortgage loan servicing system to engage in unfair business tactics that both entrap its licensees and create barriers to entry that stifle competition.”  PennyMac’s press release specified that “[t]he lawsuit alleges that Black Knight violated the federal Sherman Act, the California Cartwright Act and California’s Unfair Competition Law and engaged in unfair competition under common law” and that PennyMac “seeks, among other relief, to preliminarily and permanently enjoin Black Knight’s wrongful practices, and seeks the recovery of actual and statutory damages.” 

On this news, Black Knight’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 6, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pFRANCO-NEVADA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06pBLUE OCEAN MANAGEMENT : Partners Assumes Management Control of Blue Ocean Technologies
BU
05:05pGOLDMAN SACHS : Third Quarter 2019 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure
PU
05:04pSmithfield Foods Donates $25,000 to Hope For The Warriors, Supporting Gathering of the Spartans Veterans Reunion Gala
GL
05:02pVALENS GROWORKS : establishes operations in The Greater Toronto Area with the acquisition of a leading beverage company
PR
05:01pSIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
05:01pGBLT : Announces Proposed Loan By CEO
AQ
05:01pMONARCH GOLD : Reports its Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
AQ
05:01pREDLINE COMMUNICATIONS : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
05:01pFIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Appoints Jason Ellis as President
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
4Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
5Oil slips as trade worries offset Cushing drawdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group