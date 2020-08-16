Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Braskem S.A. - BAK

08/16/2020 | 12:24am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Braskem S.A. (“Braskem” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAK).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Braskem and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 9, 2020, Braskem disclosed that authorities in northeastern Brazil had advised Braskem that residents of 1,918 homes needed to be evacuated due to a geological event that Braskem had caused via its mining operations.  Braskem estimated that the cost of moving the residents would be 850 million reais, with another 750 million reais for additional measures relating to the permanent closure of Braskem’s salt extraction activities in the region.  On this news, Braskem’s American Depositary Receipt price fell $0.59 per share, or 6.2%, to close at $8.93 per share on July 9, 2020, damaging investors. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
