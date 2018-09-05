Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Sciences, Inc. - CVSI

09/05/2018 | 10:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CV Sciences, Inc. ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: CVSI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether CV Sciences and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 20, 2018, Citron Research ("Citron") published a report addressing a CV Sciences patent application for CVSI-007 titled "Pharmaceutical Formulations Containing Cannabidiol and Nicotine For Treating Smokeless Tobacco Addiction" (the "Patent").  According to the Citron report, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") made a non-final rejection decision and mailed CV Sciences a letter indicating the non-final rejection status of its Patent on June 6, 2017, and then made a final rejection decision and mailed CV Sciences a letter indicating the final rejection status of its Patent on December 20, 2017.  The Citron report alleged that CV Sciences never disclosed to investors the USPTO's decisions concerning the Company's Patent. 

On this news, CV Sciences' stock price fell $2.40, or 36.31%, to close at $4.21 on August 20, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cv-sciences-inc---cvsi-300707513.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
