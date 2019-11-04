Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF

11/04/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Capital One Financial Corporation (“Capital One” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COF).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Capital One and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, Capital One issued a press release announcing that on July 19, 2019, the Company suffered a data breach affecting over 106 million individuals in the United States and Canada.  According to the criminal complaint brought by the Federal Bureau of Investigation against the purported hacker, although some of the data was tokenized or encrypted, “data including applicants’ names, addresses, dates of birth and information regarding their credit history ha[d] not been tokenized.” 

On this news, Capital One’s stock price fell $5.71 per share, or 5.89%, to close at $91.21 per share on July 30, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


