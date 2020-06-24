Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. - CODX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Diagnostics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CODX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Co-Diagnostics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On May 14, 2020, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that TestUtah.com, which used tests developed by Co-Diagnostics, "declined to join other major Utah labs in a joint experiment to confirm one another's quality."  The Salt Lake Tribune further reported that Co-Diagnostics' tests "have a higher 'limit of detection'—that is, they require more of the virus to trigger a positive result—than most other coronavirus tests approved for sale in the U.S., according to an analysis by the life sciences publication BioCentury."  Accordingly, Co-Diagnostics tests were likely to have a higher false negative reporting rate, meaning that potentially thousands of infected people were inaccurately told that they did not have the disease.  The article also reported concerns related to TestNebraska.com and TestIowa.com, other testing services that also used Co-Diagnostics tests. 

On this news, Co-Diagnostics' stock price fell $5.06 per share, or 22.86%, to close at $17.07 per share on May 15, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-co-diagnostics-inc---codx-301083242.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNew York City retailers welcome back shoppers but challenges loom
RE
05:57pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - HLF
PR
05:57pS&P GLOBAL : TopBuild Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Retail Properties of America and Brandywine Realty Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:56pEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chinese military - document
RE
05:55pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Provident Financial Services, Inc. - PFS
PR
05:55pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:48pDIAGEO : allots $100 mn to help rebuild world's bars
AQ
05:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Andersons, Inc. - ANDE
PR
05:47pKBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to Driven Brands Funding, LLC Series 2020-1 Senior Secured Notes
BU
05:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group