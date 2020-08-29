Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. - CLNC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 10:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (“Colony Credit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLNC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Colony Credit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or about February 1, 2018, Colony Credit issued a Registration Statement and Prospectus in connection with the combination of Colony NorthStar, Inc., NorthStar Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and NorthStar Real Estate Income II, Inc. (the “Merger”). 

Then, on August 8, 2019, Colony Credit issued a press release to report its second-quarter 2019 financial results, in which it reported a $119 million provision for loan losses.  On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.00 per share, or more than 12%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $14.05 per share on August 12, 2019. 

Additionally, on November 8, 2019, the Company announced a portfolio bifurcation of certain assets and disclosed a $127 million provision for loan losses.  On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.50, or nearly 18%, to close at $11.75 per share on November 8, 2019.  Following these disclosures, Colony Credit’s shares were trading at approximately $6.59 per share, representing a more than 73% decline from the $25 book value per share valued at the time of the Merger.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aCHINA AIRLINES : Defying China, Czech delegation arrives in Taiwan
AQ
01:40aKUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C : “Markaz” sells an industrial property in Reno and further strengthens its track record in the US Market
PU
08/29JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Weston McKennie becomes 1st American player at Juventus
AQ
08/29DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boerse unit
RE
08/29Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
GL
08/29Samsung Begins Mass Production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM at World's Largest Semiconductor Line
BU
08/29Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. - CLNC
GL
08/29Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vaxart, Inc. -VXRT
GL
08/29Reliance to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion
RE
08/29GOODMAN : given green light for M25 340,000 sq ft prime e-commerce and deliveries site
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
2AB SCIENCE : SCIENCE : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur l'émission de bons de souscriptions d'actions ..
3MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION : METROPOLE TELEVISION : Half-year financial report 2019
4CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. : CHINA AIRLINES : Defying China, Czech delegation arrives in Taiwan
5KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C : KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C : “Markaz” sells an industrial..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group