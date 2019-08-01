Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conformis, Inc. - CFMS

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Conformis, Inc. (“Conformis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CFMS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Conformis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 31, 2019, post-market, Conformis announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Conformis advised investors that it was “updating its 2019 expectations and now expects generally flat year-over-year product revenue growth for the full year 2019.” Conformis stated that its “expected decrease in growth in the second half of the year is due primarily to denials of coverage from Aetna, the third largest commercial payor.” On this news, Conformis’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 1, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com