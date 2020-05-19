Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conn's, Inc. - CONN

05/19/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Conn’s, Inc. (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CONN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Conn’s and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn’s reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release.  Therein, the Company reported retail revenues of $280.3 million, compared to $284.1 million in the prior year period. Conn’s attributed the revenue decline to a decrease in same store sales, which “reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019.” 

On this news, Conn’s stock price fell $6.85 per share, or 33.41%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
