Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated - CORT

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Corcept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 25, 2019, Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation ("SIRF") published a report alleging that Corcept paid doctors to prescribe its drug Korlym for off-label uses.

Following publication of the SIRF report, Corcept's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or more than 11%, to close at $12.29 per share on January 25, 2019.

On January 31, 2019, Corcept forecast a sharp slowdown in sales of Korlym, projecting full-year 2019 revenue of $285 million to $315 million, significantly lower than investor and analyst expectations of $328 million.

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $1.15 per share, or more than 10%, to close at $10.03 per share on February 1, 2019.

On February 5, 2019, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that Corcept's "sole specialty pharmacy and exclusive distributor is an undisclosed related party" and that the relationship "creates a material risk that the Company is using its captured pharmacy to boost sales, hide losses, or engage in other financial shenanigans."

