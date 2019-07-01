Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. - COTY

07/01/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COTY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Coty and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 1, 2019, Coty announced that it would overhaul its operations and write down approximately $3 billion in value of brands that Coty acquired from The Procter & Gamble Company in 2016. Coty advised investors that it expects to incur approximately $600 million in restructuring costs over fiscal years 2020 through 2023. On this news, Coty’s stock price fell $1.81 per share, or 13.51%, to close at $11.59 per share on July 1, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
