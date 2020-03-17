Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether DBV and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 16, 2020, DBV issued a press release disclosing that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that during its ongoing review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for investigational Viaskin™ Peanut, it has identified questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion.” DBV further advised investors that it “is in communication with the FDA regarding the potential submission of additional information on patch-site adhesion from its clinical program as well as long-term efficacy results from the three-year open-label extension study, PEOPLE, to answer FDA’s questions” and that while the Company “has received no additional information regarding the timeline of the BLA review . . . the submission of additional information to the FDA may constitute a major amendment to the BLA and could extend the target action date.” On this news, DBV’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 17, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.