Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domo, Inc. – DOMO

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Domo, Inc. (“Domo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOMO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Domo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 5, 2019, Domo reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Although Domo reported positive earnings news, the Company also provided guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2020 that fell short of market expectations.

On this news, Domo’s stock price fell $9.44 per share, or 37.45%, to close at $15.77 per share on September 6, 2019.

