Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. - ERI

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ERI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Eldorado and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 3, 2019, Eldorado filed a Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the proposed merger between Eldorado and Caesars Entertainment Corporation. In the Form S-4, the Company disclosed that several of its officers and directors received subpoenas from the SEC in May 2019 relating to an investigation of trading in the securities of another publicly traded company of which one of Eldorado’s directors was also a director. The New York Post subsequently reported that the undisclosed company referenced in the Form S-4 was IRadimed Corp.

On this news, Eldorado’s stock price fell $3.09 per share, or 8.02%, to close at $35.42 per share on September 3, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions.

