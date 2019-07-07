Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. - EQBK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (“Equity Bancshares” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQBK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Equity Bancshares and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On January 24, 2019, Equity Bancshares disclosed that, during the fourth quarter of 2018, one credit relationship was downgraded to Watch and Substandard for $19 million and $9 million, respectively. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.14 per share, or more than 6%, to close at $32.15 per share on January 24, 2019. 

Then, on April 22, 2019, Equity Bancshares disclosed a $14.5 million provision for loss against the credit relationship, resulting in a $4.1 million net loss for the first quarter of 2019. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.76 per share, or more than 16%, to close at $24.71 per share on April 23, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
11:06aLUNDIN PETROLEUM : Proposal to redeem 16 percent of the outstanding Lundin Petroleum shares and sell a 2.6 percent stake in the Johan Sverdrup development project
AQ
11:06aLUNDIN PETROLEUM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Lundin Petroleum AB
AQ
11:05aNigeria signs Africa free trade agreement - statement
RE
11:04aDEUTSCHE BANK : says it will cut 18,000 jobs by 2022 to increase profitability, boost shareholder returns
AQ
11:00aDEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Deutsche Bank announces major restructuring plan
AQ
10:50aEquinor capitalizes shares in Lundin Petroleum for increased direct ownership in Johan Sverdrup and a cash consideration
GL
10:41aIran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 4th Update
DJ
10:35aDEUTSCHE BANK : outlines significant strategic transformation and restructuring plans
EQ
10:15aSTARBUCKS : apologises to police after six officers were asked to leave Arizona store
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1URANIUM : Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 3rd Update
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
3HAPAG-LLOYD AG : HAPAG LLOYD : CMA CGM says it has sufficient security to operate in Persian Gulf
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Saudi airline flyadeal won't continue with Boeing 737 MAX order
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About