Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. - FCAU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:18pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“Fiat Chrysler” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCAU)  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Fiat Chrysler and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company (“GM”) filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and its former executives, accusing Fiat Chrysler of bribing United Auto Workers (“UAW”) officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations.  Specifically, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler “corrupted” collective bargaining agreements between GM and UAW in 2009, 2011 and 2015 by paying millions in dollars in bribes, and that the alleged scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company’s late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne. 

On this news, Fiat Chrysler’s stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 3.72%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36pAlibaba to pay banks up to $32.3 million in fees for Hong Kong listing
RE
06:36pGATES INDUSTRIAL : Announces Pricing Of $568 Million Of 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2026
PR
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates VRT as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates ORG as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pTrudeau Turns to Trade-Deal Lieutenant to Quell Tension Over Energy -- Update
DJ
06:31pShelter Insurance® Licenses FAST Insurance Components to Run on AWS
BU
06:30pTalonvest Capital Secures $13.5M Loan for Atlanta Business Park
GL
06:30pEZCORP, INC. : to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results After Market Close on Thursday, December 5, 2019
BU
06:25pINFORMATION SERVICES : Nominations Open for 2020 ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC
PR
06:24pGLOBAL NET LEASE : Prices Public Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
3NETEASE : NETEASE : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. - FCAU
5WHITE & WEDDLE, P.C. : Announces Judgment Against Subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group