Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FibroGen, Inc. - FGEN

11/05/2019 | 05:25pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FibroGen, Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether FibroGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 4, 2019, Plainview LLC (“Plainview”) published a report questioning the safety of FibroGen’s lead product candidate, Roxadustat, and describing the Company as the next “biotech blow-up.”  The Plainview report asserted that the FibroGen was “mysteriously unforthcoming” and misleading investors with regards to the safety and efficacy of Roxadustat. 

On this news, Fibrogen’s stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 7.52%, to close at $37.01 per share on November 4, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
