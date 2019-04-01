Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. - FCHS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ("First Choice" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: FCHS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether First Choice and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action] 

On November 14, 2018, the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") filed a criminal indictment, and on November 15, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a civil action, against First Choice's then-Chief Executive Officer, President, and Board Chairman Christian Romandetti, Sr. and certain alleged co-conspirators, charging them with securities fraud in connection with the orchestration of a multi-million dollar pump-and-dump scheme.  The DOJ indictment and SEC complaint allege that Romandetti and his co-conspirators, through various manipulative practices, defrauded investors in First Choice securities "by artificially controlling the price and volume of traded shares in [First Choice] through, inter alia: (a) artificially generating price movements and trading volume in the shares; and (b) material misrepresentations and omissions in their communications with victim investors about the stock of [First Choice] . . . ."  

Following news of the foregoing enforcement actions, First Choice's stock price fell $0.66 per share, or 65.35%, to close at $0.35 per share on November 15, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-first-choice-healthcare-solutions-inc---fchs-300822391.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52pCAPRICORN METALS : Non-Binding Incomplete Letter of Intent & Company Update
PU
10:52pXINGFA ALUMINIUM : Cancellation Notice
PU
10:52pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...
PU
10:51pASTEC 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
GL
10:48pMAKO MINING : Announces Q3 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
10:47pXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Chairman Wang Min of XCMG visited China Construction Machinery Association
PU
10:47pHORMEL FOODS : Which Wich® Project PB&J® Partners with Hormel Foods and its SKIPPY® Brand for April “Spread The Love” Campaign to Help Fight Hunger
PU
10:47pINOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2018
AQ
10:43pOil scales 2019 highs on firm China data, Iran sanctions threat
RE
10:43pCARILLION : UK lawmakers want Big Four accounting firms broken up
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About