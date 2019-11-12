Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fluent, Inc. - FLNT

11/12/2019 | 05:57pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Fluent, Inc. (“Fluent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Fluent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 11, 2019, post-market, Fluent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2019.  Among other results, Fluent reported revenue that fell short of analyst expectations, citing “confluence of factors, including certain uncollectible receivables, ebbs with several business partners and organizational re-alignment.”  Fluent also cut its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $265 million to $267 million, down significantly from previous guidance of $277 million to $285 million. 

On this news, Fluent’s stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 33.86%, to close at $1.68 per share on November 12, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
