Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 07:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Funko and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 4, 2020, Funko issued a press release announcing its preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results.  Therein, Funko stated that “[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.”  Funko also disclosed a $16.8 million write-down to “dispose of slower moving inventory to increase operational capacity.”  On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $6.20 per share, or 40.03%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020. 

Then, on March 5, 2020, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.  Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for the fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”  On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 4.42%, to close at $6.92 per share on March 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:43pBECLE, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Schedule
BU
08:41pAMGEN : How Amgen Continues to Foster Inclusion and Belonging During COVID-19
PU
08:38pCORE GOLD : Announces Indefinite Suspension of Production and Commercial Activities in Ecuador Due to Force Majeure
AQ
08:36pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Reports Granting of Inducement Award
PR
08:36pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in VMware, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and upcoming Deadline – VMW
GL
08:34pMITCHELL SERVICES : Morgans rates MSV as Add
AQ
08:33pINVOCARE : Morgans rates IVC as Add
AQ
08:33pSENEX ENERGY : Morgans rates SXY as Add
AQ
08:32pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HP Inc. - HP
GL
08:31p16 APRIL 2020 A NOTE FROM OUR CEO DURING COVID-19 .CT0{FILL : none;stroke:#F6a623;stroke-width:2;stroke-linecap:round;stroke-linejoin:round;}chevronCreated with Sketch.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
4UROGEN PHARMA LTD. : UROGEN PHARMA : Receives U.S. FDA Expedited Approval for Jelmyto™, the First and On..
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group