Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO

04/22/2020 | 08:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Funko and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 4, 2020, Funko issued a press release announcing its preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results.  Therein, Funko stated that “[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.”  Funko also disclosed a $16.8 million write-down to “dispose of slower moving inventory to increase operational capacity.”  On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $6.20 per share, or 40.03%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020. 

Then, on March 5, 2020, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.  Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for the fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”  On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 4.42%, to close at $6.92 per share on March 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlawfirm.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
