Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Funko and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 4, 2020, Funko issued a press release announcing its preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results.  Therein, Funko stated that “[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.”  Funko also disclosed a $16.8 million write-down to “dispose of slower moving inventory to increase operational capacity.”  On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $6.20 per share, or 40.03%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020. 

Then, on March 5, 2020, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.  Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for the fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”  On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 4.42%, to close at $6.92 per share on March 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlawfirm.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:07pAVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering
AQ
06:05pATCO : to Supply Critical Medical Facilities to the Government of Canada in the Efforts to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
06:03pCOHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
06:01pShenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020
GL
06:01pNORVISTA CAPITAL : grants Stock Options to Directors
AQ
06:01pPrimoris Services Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
06:01pSmile Direct Club to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 13, 2020
GL
06:01pSMARTSHEET : Survey Uncovers Over 90% of Young Workforce Having Difficulty Working Remote
BU
06:01pOperational Analytics Market 2019-2023 | Growing Number of Acquisitions to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:59pATACADÃO S A : Carrefour Brasil's first-quarter sales rise 12.5% as coronavirus boosts e-commerce
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Operational Analytics Market 2019-2023 | Growing Number of Acquisitions to Boost Growth | Technavio
2SMARTSHEET INC. : SMARTSHEET : Survey Uncovers Over 90% of Young Workforce Having Difficulty Working Remote
3SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC. : Smile Direct Club to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 13, 2020
4PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 First ..
5NORVISTA CAPITAL CORPORATION : NORVISTA CAPITAL : grants Stock Options to Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group