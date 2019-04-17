Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fusion Connect, Inc. - FSNN

04/17/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fusion Connect, Inc.  ("Fusion Connect" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSNN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Fusion Connect and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On April 2, 2019, Fusion Connect announced that its financial statements for the second and third quarters of 2018 could no longer be relied upon and would need to be restated.  The Company also announced that it would be unable to file its 2018 annual report by the April 2, 2019 extension deadline. 

On this news, Fusion Connect's stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 81.64%, to close at $0.22 per share on April 3, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

© PRNewswire 2019
