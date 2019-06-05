Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fusion Connect, Inc. - FSNN

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fusion Connect, Inc. (“Fusion Connect” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: FSNN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Fusion Connect and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 2, 2019, Fusion Connect announced that its financial statements for the second and third quarters of 2018 could no longer be relied upon and would need to be restated. The Company also announced that it would be unable to file its 2018 annual report by the April 2, 2019 extension deadline.

On this news, Fusion Connect’s stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 81.64%, to close at $0.22 per share on April 3, 2019.

