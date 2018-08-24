Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GDS Holdings Limited - GDS

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether GDS and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging, among other issues, that GDS had borrowed heavily in order to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties, and that these data centers were significantly less valuable than GDS claimed.

On this news, GDS’s stock price fell $12.92 per share, or 37.18%, to close at $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018.

